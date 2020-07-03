CavinKare strengthens its health and hygiene portfolio with the launch of Nyle Naturals liquid hand soap

Commenting on the launch, Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, director & CEO- Personal Care & Alliances, CavinKare, said “CavinKare has been at the forefront of bridging the hygiene gap across the country since the outbreak of COVID 19. Driven by innovation, our endeavour during the times of this health crisis has been to aid and amplify hand hygiene practices across the millions of households in our country by making effective and quality products easily available to the consumers. Nyle liquid hand soap is one such offering that gives consumers a premium 100% soap option at affordable rates beyond the usual hand wash offerings in the market today. In continuation of our efforts to serve the nation by making hand hygiene products affordable and accessible, we are thrilled to be adding yet another feather in our cap.”