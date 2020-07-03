CavinKare strengthens its health and hygiene portfolio with the launch of Nyle Naturals liquid hand soap

Nyle Naturals liquid hand soap falls under the ambit of its buoyant health and hygiene portfolio that was recently rolled out to help millions of Indians in their fight against COVID 19.
With hand hygiene gaining prominence in India, FMCG major CavinKare today announced the launch of a liquid hand soap free from all synthetic detergents under its flagship brand Nyle Naturals. Marking CavinKare’s foray into hand wash categories, Nyle Naturals liquid hand soap falls under the ambit of its buoyant health and hygiene portfolio that was recently rolled out to help millions of Indians in their fight against COVID 19. With a 100% soap formulation, Nyle Naturals liquid hand soap has been designed to effectively remove 99.9% of infection-causing germs from the hand without leaving a slimy feel on the skin post wash.
According to WHO, handwashing with soap is one of the most important and effective preventive measures against COVID-19. Nyle Naturals’ foam formulation ensures that hands are left squeaky clean with a small quantity of water. True to its brand’s USP, Nyle Liquid Hand Soap is a Non-toxic liquid hand soap, free of paraben, silicones, and petrochemicals making it a product that is also kids friendly. The new liquid hand soap is fortified with Aloe Vera extracts that are highly moisturizing and leave skin soft, smooth and supple. In addition to its skin-soothing properties, Nyle Liquid Hand Soap’s unique molecular structure ensures that it is effective at removing germs from the skin.
Commenting on the launch, Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, director & CEO- Personal Care & Alliances, CavinKare, said “CavinKare has been at the forefront of bridging the hygiene gap across the country since the outbreak of COVID 19. Driven by innovation, our endeavour during the times of this health crisis has been to aid and amplify hand hygiene practices across the millions of households in our country by making effective and quality products easily available to the consumers. Nyle liquid hand soap is one such offering that gives consumers a premium 100% soap option at affordable rates beyond the usual hand wash offerings in the market today. In continuation of our efforts to serve the nation by making hand hygiene products affordable and accessible, we are thrilled to be adding yet another feather in our cap.”
Nyle Naturals Liquid Soap fortified with Aloe Vera extracts will be available in general trade, modern trade retail stores and e-commerce channels in a 200ml pump bottle priced at Rs.79/-. Refill packs of 180ml and 750 ml priced at Rs. 45/- and Rs 119/- respectively will also be available.