Celio India collaborates with Mumbai Indians for exclusive merchandise collection

The merchandise will be available online, at select stores, and at the Mumbai Indians Kiosk.
Celio India, the French menswear brand has collaborated with Mumbai Indians, for a unique collection. Launched on March 20, the association for this season spotlights the essence of the real Mumbaikar-spirit to the fore.
The collection offers the MI Paltan an avenue to demonstrate their affection and backing for the Mumbai Indians team. Marked by an array of colours and designs, this collection pays tribute to the essence of cricket and, notably, the allure of the city of dreams, Mumbai, all this while staying true to Celio's style.
This merchandise line-up includes a range of sweatshirts in blue and tee shirts in grey, sky blue and multi colours, which have the Mumbai Indians logo embedded and artistic designs that represent pockets of Mumbai’s culture.
The collection will be accessible on the Celio's website, select Celio stores, the exclusive MI Shop online and the Mumbai Indians Kiosk at Jio World Drive, major online marketplaces, leading departmental stores and multi-brand outlets.
Commenting on this collaboration and collection, Satyen Momaya, CEO, Celio India said, “Celio India is thrilled to continue its collaboration with the 5-time Champions, Mumbai Indians, yet again. We have crafted a fashionable range of clothing for all their ardent fans, enabling them to express their love and support in style! The collection offers a diverse array of choices, catering to everyone's preferences. This time, the unique designs symbolise the spirit of Mumbai through graphics that show visuals around Mumbai beautifully capturing the essence of the city. Furthermore, other that the collection being conveniently accessible online and offline retail stores, this Celio x Mumbai Indians collection will also be available at the exclusive Mumbai Indians Kiosk at the Jio World Drive. We hope this collection enables fans across the country to showcase their enthusiasm for their team with Celio India.”