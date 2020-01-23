Chatbot start-up founder markets product...

A very creative use of bots, to say the least. We reached out to Ish Jindal to know how the idea came about, and what the intent was. He says, “Everybody these days makes videos for their upcoming wedding and they share it across their contacts. I wanted to do something similar, and my co-founder suggested that I use our own product to do the invite. So rather than doing it over a video or a boring pdf, I decided to go with an automated chat.”