CII hosts National FMCG Summit

“Since liberalisation, the FMCG sector has made significant contributions to India’s growth story and the sector has persistently maintained robust double-digit growth rates," Bharat Puri, chairman, CII's National Committee on FMCG and managing director, Pidilite Industries said. “However, a recent slowdown that is driven by broader macroeconomic factors coupled with tepid consumer sentiment is noticeably impacting rates,” he said. "The sector as a whole is showing signs of revival. The companies that are doing well are those who have built enduring brands, innovated and those who are looking after our planet," Puri added. He said that FMCG companies like Hindustan Unilever and Nestle as well as a crop of new ‘insurgent’ companies have beaten the slowdown, offering hope and lessons that could help the industry rev up its flagging fortunes.