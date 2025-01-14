Coca-Cola, Dabur and ITC: Brands making waves at Maha Kumbh 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, a spiritual and cultural spectacle attracting millions of devotees and tourists every 12 years, commenced on January 13 and will continue until February 26, 2025. As one of the world's largest gatherings, the event offers an unparalleled platform for brands to engage with a diverse and massive audience.

Advertisment

From FMCG giants and technology companies to media houses and spiritual services, brands across sectors are leveraging this iconic event to amplify their visibility and connect with consumers.

At this mega carnival, brands are deploying a mix of traditional and innovative marketing strategies to stand out amidst the crowd. On-ground activations, pop-up stalls, and digital integrations such as AI chatbots and 24x7 streaming channels have become the norm.

Reliance Consumer Products

RCPL will offer multi-dimensional services and its vast range of consumer products to enhance the experience of pilgrims at Maha Kumbh.

The brand will provide essential refreshments to ensure pilgrims remain hydrated. Signage and directional boards are also being installed to assist pilgrims navigate the vast expanse of the Mela grounds smoothly.

Campa Ashram from RCPL’s flagship beverage brand offers a resting place to pilgrims. RCPL will also operate a number of Aaram Sthals (resting areas) along the roads leading to the Maha Kumbh to help pilgrims relax during their long and often arduous journeys.

Dabur

Dabur has tied up with dhabas and restaurants in the city and on the highways to allow consumers to sample its products like Hajmola. The company is spending on brand activations. For instance, it is setting up changing rooms for women devotees at ghats and baby care rooms stocked with its hair care and baby care products.

ITC

ITC's Mangaldeep will enhance the devotional experience through a multi-pronged approach. This includes participation in rituals such as havans and hosting evening bhajans, combined with innovative digital engagement, such as augmented reality experiences, to bring the spirit of events like Kumbh Snan and Deepdaan into people's homes.

A senior spokesperson from ITC said, “The auspicious Maha Kumbh Mela this year is set to be a unique spiritual, economic, and cultural confluence, offering unparalleled opportunities for brands to engage with consumers through unique interventions.”

ITC’s FMCG brands, including Bingo! and Mangaldeep, are leveraging this opportunity to connect with the masses through experiential initiatives at the mega event.

“For example, through its consumer connect initiative, Bingo! will bring the local culture of Uttar Pradesh to life at the brand’s activity booth with initiatives such as creating reels on famous local songs using traditional props and offering fusion dishes that blend the state’s signature flavours with Bingo! Tedhe Medhe,” the spokesperson added.

Coca-Cola

The global brand will be pairing its diverse portfolio of beverages with local foods and flavours.

Greishma Singh, vice president of marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, said, “We are delighted to play a part in refreshing millions during one of the country’s most iconic cultural celebrations. We are committed to creating social impact through multiple initiatives at the event that showcase the potential of repurposed packaging and raise awareness about recycling to inspire collective action.”

PhonePe

PhonePe announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind insurance coverage, designed for travellers attending the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela. This insurance plan is available in two variants, catering to the needs of a broad spectrum of travellers: Rs 59 per traveller for individuals travelling by train or bus and Rs 99 per traveller for individuals travelling by domestic flights.

Kuku FM

Kuku FM’s new Bhakti App will be launched at the Maha Kumbh Mela. The app aims to elevate the quality of spirituality-themed shows in India by offering an audio OTT platform that has a dedicated team and resources to expand its library of shows over the next year.

The app has oveer 2000 hours of 500+ spirituality-themed shows, audiobooks, bhajans, spiritual lessons, and more.

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda, as the convenor of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) in Uttar Pradesh, is taking proactive steps to enhance banking convenience and digital payment adoption for all participants.

Park+

Park+, an Indian auto-tech super app, has announced the launch of Prayagraja’s first smart parking management system for the Maha Kumbh. Pilgrims visiting Prayagraj can use the app to easily discover, book, and prepay for a car parking spot at a government-approved parking area.

Car owners will also be able to use FASTags on their cars to pay for a parking spot without any human intervention.

Pilgrims will have a range of facilities to ensure a safe and comfortable experience, including 24/7 security with CCTV coverage and on-ground guards, EV charging stations for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers, and clean, safe washrooms at all Park+ locations.

IIFL Foundation

IIFL Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of India Infoline (IIFL) Group, and Bharat Scouts and Guides have partnered with Maha Kumbh Mela authorities to launch 15 boat ambulances for first-aid and emergency medical attention.

A dedicated 50-member strong team supports the emergency services. Additionally, the team has established a health centre, housing two qualified doctors and essential medical equipment.

Vi

Vi has partnered with Shemaroo to live-stream Maha Kumbh events on Vi Movies & TV. Vi customers will be able to watch the Shahi Snans on Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), and Maha Shivratri (February 26).

Users can also access exclusive recorded content, anchored tours of Akharas, cultural performances of folk music and devotional songs, interviews of saints and spiritual leaders; and special features on Kalpvasis, as well as coverage of the colossal infrastructure supporting millions of pilgrims.

Sri Mandir App

Devotional app Sri Mandir has unveiled the #HarGharKumbh campaign led by renowned actor Gurmeet Choudhary. The app will offer virtual rituals, sacred Chadhava offerings, Gangajal delivery, and Mahadaan services to devotees who are unable to attend the Mela in person.

Dettol

3Dettol Banega Swasth India (DBSI) has partnered with Kumbh Mela since 2016, providing significant interventions in Ardh Kumbh Melas and Magh Melas across Varanasi, Nashik, and Ujjain. The campaign, in collaboration with the Akhadas, will provide millions of soaps to devotees at food-serving areas, promoting healthier practices.

DBSI will also support nearly 15,000 sanitation workers by providing training programmes and making soaps accessible. DBSI is deploying health and hygiene volunteers across all 25 sectors of the Maha Kumbh, with a special focus on Kalpvasis, who will receive soaps and hygiene awareness messages.

Support from media

News18 and Zee Media have launched YouTube channels, 'News18 Kumbh' and 'Zee Kumbh,' respectively, to provide 24-hour coverage of the Prayagraj event.

India TV has launched a 24x7 pop-up channel on Connected TV (CTV) for Maha Kumbh 2025, with over 1,000 hours of content featuring rituals, cultural activities, and spiritual highlights in immersive visuals.

NDTV presented Mahakumbh ka Arthashastra, a Mumbai colloquium that examined the economic impact of Maha Kumbh, emphasising its influence on local and national economies.

Amar Ujala introduced Sarathi, an AI-powered chatbot that provides pilgrims with information about auspicious dates, rituals, accommodations, transportation, and attractions.

Tata Play will deliver ad-free 24x7 coverage of the Maha Kumbh on Tata Play Aradhana, with special programming on Channel 1052 and regular content on Channel 1051.