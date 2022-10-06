Coca-Cola defends its sponsorship of the UN Climate Summit

Activists have slammed the beverage maker for greenwashing.
Coca-Cola has defended its sponsorship of the upcoming 27th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27). The beverage maker, as per the BBC, said it "shares the goal of eliminating waste and appreciates efforts to raise awareness".
Green activists have slammed Coca-Cola for greenwashing because they say the company is one of the biggest polluters on the planet and its sponsoring of the global event on climate change is baffling.
“It is baffling that Coca-Cola – the world’s biggest plastic polluter in all global Break Free From Plastic brand audits, including Kenya and Uganda – will sponsor this year’s UNFCCC Conference of Parties in Egypt,” said John Hocevar, Greenpeace USA Oceans Campaign Director on the group’s website.
He further said, “Coca-Cola produces 120 billion throwaway plastic bottles a year – and 99% of plastics are made from fossil fuels, worsening both the plastic and climate crisis. They have yet to even acknowledge that this is a problem or explain how they will meet their climate goals without ending their plastic addiction. This partnership undermines the very objective of the event it seeks to sponsor.”