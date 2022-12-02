Coca-Cola India partners with Adani Digital Labs for omnichannel sampling platform

Through this partnership, select new products under Coca-Cola India’s portfolio, will be made available for sampling at some of the India’s top airports.
Beverage giant Coca-Cola India has partnered with Adani Group subsidiary ‘Adani Digital Labs Private Limited’ to optimise the reach of its brands to consumers across the country.
As part of this first-of-its-kind initiative, Coca-Cola India is working with Adani Digital Labs Private Limited to use the consumer-centric platform for product sampling and develop deep consumer insights and unparalleled ‘direct connect’ with the consumers.
As part of the partnership, select new products under Coca-Cola India’s portfolio, namely ‘Fanta Apple Delite’ and ‘Charged by Thums Up’ will be made available for sampling at some of the India’s top airports.
Adani sampling is a digital platform that allow brands to interact with large numbers of travellers & target customers with high spending & purchasing power. While providing a verified customer base, pilferage-free ecosystem, and retargeting options. The platform, which creates deep consumer – brand engagement, is currently live at India’s key seven airports located in (Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Mangalore, and Thiruvananthapuram) & Adani CNG Stations, will soon be available in many other categories of locations.
'Charged By Thums Up' and 'Fanta Apple Delite' are recent innovations from Coca-Cola India which are offering new drink experiences to consumers.
Commenting on the association, Greishma Singh, vice president, customer & commercial leadership, India & Southwest Asia Operating Unit, The Coca-Cola Company, says, “We are always on the lookout for exciting new ways for consumers to try our new products and this partnership with Adani Digital Labs Private Limited provides a SaaS based sampling ecosystem. We see this as part of a long-term partnership with Adani, and look forward to collaborating with them on more such unique initiatives in the coming months.”
Commenting on this association, Nitin Sethi, sr vice president & chief digital officer-consumer business, Adani Group, says, “We are thrilled to associate with Coca-Cola. With the help of our digital ecosystem, we want to add value to the brand by helping them form an irrevocable connection with their consumers. Through our services we want to continuously simplify the consumer experience of the brand.”
The partnership, which kick-started at one of the 'India's top airport - Lucknow Airport, involved free product sampling of the two products by Coca-Cola India for travelers passing through the city. The collaboration will further be scaled to other locations in the country in 2023.