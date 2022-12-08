Coca-Cola launches anthology film series on 'Real Magic' platform

A creative collaboration between Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment, the short films anthology will premiere on Prime Video.
Coca-Cola has announced the launch of its first ever Christmas anthology film series, under a new creative platform, ‘Real Magic Presents’.
‘Real Magic Presents’ will see the brand producing new films in different formats all centered around one premise: to share and celebrate stories of human connection, told in magical ways.
Coca-Cola’s first ‘Real Magic Presents’ film production and Christmas anthology - “Christmas Always Finds Its Way” - is the product of an exciting creative collaboration with world-class partners and talent. Launched today on Prime Video, the anthology consists of three short films, produced by ACADEMY AWARD™ winning filmmakers, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment.
“Through ‘Real Magic Presents’, Coca-Cola is continuing the promise of the ‘Real Magic’ platform that we launched in 2021, creating more innovative experiences and deeper engagement with fans, across multiple channels,” said Selman Careaga, Category President, Coca-Cola ™. “Christmas has always been a special time for our brand. This year, with our anthology series, we are excited to be breaking new ground, ensuring we are recognizing not just its iconic past but also - in finding new ways to connect with new audiences - its future too.”
To create the anthology, the team tapped production company PRETTYBIRD’s roster for its award-winning directors Vellas (Brazil), JB Braud (France) and Alex Buono (US).
The diverse stories, ‘Alma’, ‘Les Petits Mondes De Noël’ and ‘Christmas Bites’, are each set in a different continent but are united by their core creative territory, which celebrates the extraordinary power of Christmas in creating both real and magical connections.
‘Real Magic Presents’ is an extension of the ambition at the heart of the ‘Real Magic’ platform, which is to use universal storytelling to bring to life the magic all around us in everyday moments of connection and humanity’, said Pratik Thakar, Global Head Creative Strategy and Content, Coca-Cola.
Marc Gilbar, EVP Brands, Imagine Entertainment, said "At Imagine we are always looking to partner with ambitious brands looking to create memorable and meaningful stories. Coca-Cola's unique credibility in entertainment, deep connection to Christmas and global reach made it the perfect partner to bring these three amazing stories to life."
“This is the time of the year when we can´t get enough of holiday movies. That’s why, with the help of three amazing directors, we are bringing to life an anthology that expresses all the emotions of the holiday season, beautifully wrapped with unexpected storytelling. Who else other than Coke can bring to the world new magical tales, just in time for the season?” added Javier Campopiano, global chief creative officer at OpenX from WPP.