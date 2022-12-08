Coca-Cola launches anthology film series on 'Real Magic' platform

“This is the time of the year when we can´t get enough of holiday movies. That’s why, with the help of three amazing directors, we are bringing to life an anthology that expresses all the emotions of the holiday season, beautifully wrapped with unexpected storytelling. Who else other than Coke can bring to the world new magical tales, just in time for the season?” added Javier Campopiano, global chief creative officer at OpenX from WPP.