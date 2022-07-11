Cosmo Films re-brands as Cosmo First

The strategic decision comes considering the company’s business activities have expanded beyond films into specialty chemicals (master-batches, coatings, and textile chemicals) and D2C Pet care. The rebranding reiterates the value of Cosmo and strengthens its focus to create a better life for the people, the world, and the community we live in; built on Trust, Empathy, and Compassion. Cosmo First Limited stands for four-decade young Indian business conglomerate that thrives on innovation to unlock value in diverse sunrise sectors such as Polymer, Speciality Chemicals and D2C Pet Care.