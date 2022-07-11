Cosmo Films re-brands as Cosmo First

The rebranding reiterates the value of Cosmo and strengthens its focus to create a better life for the people.
Cosmo Films, a global leader in Films for packaging, labelling, lamination and synthetic paper and an emerging player in specialty chemicals, Polymers & Pet Care today announced its new brand identity, Cosmo First - Ahead always!
The strategic decision comes considering the company’s business activities have expanded beyond films into specialty chemicals (master-batches, coatings, and textile chemicals) and D2C Pet care. The rebranding reiterates the value of Cosmo and strengthens its focus to create a better life for the people, the world, and the community we live in; built on Trust, Empathy, and Compassion. Cosmo First Limited stands for four-decade young Indian business conglomerate that thrives on innovation to unlock value in diverse sunrise sectors such as Polymer, Speciality Chemicals and D2C Pet Care.
Talking about the rebranding, Ashok Jaipuria, chairman and managing director, Cosmo First said, “Cosmo at its core has always been pioneering revolutionary innovations to create a better life. All through our journey, we have prided ourselves in our ability to provide industry-first niche solutions in the areas of packaging, lamination, industrial and labelling applications. We have made inspiring diversifications into speciality chemicals, consumer care, and D2C retail, aiming to be a pioneer in these previously fragmented industries.”
“We would like to be the first choice for all our stakeholders and will strive hard to always stay ahead of the curve to provide industry first solutions,” he added.
Cosmo First with its continued aspiration aims to steer high growth businesses in India that are sustainable, scalable, and profitable, and deliver lasting value for all the stakeholders through innovation, excellence, collaboration, integrity and customer centricity. The website for the new umbrella brand is www.cosmofirst.com.