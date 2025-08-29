Crocs: How the once-mocked 'ugly shoes' became a $4 billion brand

Once dismissed as clunky and “seriously ugly”, Crocs has staged one of fashion’s most unlikely comebacks. The American footwear brand, born in 2002, has gone from the brink of bankruptcy in 2009 to posting record sales of over $4 billion in 2024, and the momentum continues in 2025.

The China factor

A big chunk of this growth has come from China, Crocs’ second-largest market after the US. Even as Chinese consumers are cooling toward American brands in general, Crocs has managed to stay hot. According to The Wall Street Journal, smart marketing has been key to capturing the massive 260-million-strong Gen Z population.

In China, the brand’s global slogan “Come As You Are” was adapted to “Born to Be Free”—an invitation for self-expression in a society with limited avenues for it.

The company also leaned heavily on Chinese celebrities and fashion collaborations, carefully avoiding overt ties to the US.

From function to fashion

The once-ridiculed platform clog has become Crocs’ best-seller, appealing to consumers for being more comfortable than traditional heels. Partnerships with fashionable designers have further boosted Crocs’ style credentials, repositioning it as a fashion statement rather than just a functional slip-on.

Jibbitz: The $10 million lucky charm

Another unlikely hero in the brand’s story is Jibbitz — the tiny charms that can be plugged into Crocs’ signature holes. What began as a small business idea in Colorado in 2005, launched by Sheri Schmelzer and her husband, was acquired by Crocs just a year later for $10 million.

Today, Jibbitz is more than a quirky add-on. While they account for just about 5% of sales, their cultural value is far greater. They’ve turned Crocs into a canvas for personal expression, from rhinestones to cartoon icons to miniature food items.

In China especially, these charms are a rage, driving repeat purchases and engagement.

Riding the Gen Z wave

The resurgence of Crocs also reflects a broader generational shift. For Gen Z, comfort, customisation, and meme culture often outweigh traditional notions of “good taste”.

The brand’s ability to lean into irony, which was once mocked but is now cool precisely because of its quirkiness, has helped Crocs secure cultural cachet.

From bankruptcy to billion-dollar brand

Crocs’ journey has been anything but smooth. After nearly collapsing in 2009, the company hovered in the $1–1.5 billion sales range for almost a decade. Post-pandemic, however, comfort-first fashion and savvy digital marketing turned things around dramatically, pushing sales to unprecedented highs.

The lesson? In the world of fashion, the line between ridicule and relevance can be thin. Crocs has managed to turn its oddball status into an asset, and in doing so, it's become one of the most fascinating turnaround stories in global retail.