Croma partners with Gujarat Titans in Tata IPL 2023

Croma has always been known for its consumer-first approach, which has helped the brand gain trust over the years. Through this sponsorship, Croma aims to boost its connection with cricket fans and reinforce its strong vision to become the country's No 1 Omnichannel electronics retailer with young India. As cricket in our country reverberates with every age group, Croma envisions an association that would bring the new age and the nation closer to the brand and creates a sense of belongingness with the fans.