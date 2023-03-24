Croma partners with Gujarat Titans in Tata IPL 2023

Croma partners with Gujarat Titans for IPL 2023 as an official electronics partner.
Croma, from the Tata Group, has announced its partnership with the reigning champions of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans, for the much-awaited 2023 season as their official electronics partner.
Croma has always been known for its consumer-first approach, which has helped the brand gain trust over the years. Through this sponsorship, Croma aims to boost its connection with cricket fans and reinforce its strong vision to become the country's No 1 Omnichannel electronics retailer with young India. As cricket in our country reverberates with every age group, Croma envisions an association that would bring the new age and the nation closer to the brand and creates a sense of belongingness with the fans.
Tata IPL is becoming one of the world's most popular sporting events, captivating millions of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. The league is scheduled to commence on the 31st of March and culminates with the finals on the 28th May, 2023. The Gujarat Titans will play 14 riveting games over two months, including seven home games at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and seven away games in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mohali, New Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai, respectively.
Speaking on this partnership, Shibashish Roy, chief operating officer, Croma - Infiniti Retail Ltd, said, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Gujarat Titans. Cricket in India brings people together and creates unforgettable moments. Croma is excited to be the electronics partner for Gujarat Titans, a team that has thrilled audiences across the country. Through this partnership, we aim to celebrate cricket and our customer’s passion for the game.”
Arvinder Singh, COO Gujarat Titans, said, “Gujarat Titans’ are committed to excellence both on and off the field – which is evident in the impact we made in 2022. We welcome Croma on this exciting journey and look forward to a great association. In tandem, we are committed to delivering quality consistently and maintaining a level of excellence.”
Gujarat Titans have curated an exceptional squad of players for the upcoming season, featuring some of the world's finest cricketers, such as Captain Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan and many others. Titans are one of the most prominent teams in the league, with a loyal fan base that stretches across the nation. With their great squad of players and a formidable debut campaign, the team has quickly become a crowd-puller, captivating audiences with phenomenal performances.