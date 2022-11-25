Crosshairs Communication bags PR mandate for Entero Healthcare

The agency will be responsible for managing the PR solutions for the pharmaceutical distributors.
Crosshair Communications, the Delhi-based public relations (PR) and social media agency, bagged the PR mandate for Entero Healthcare and will be responsible for increasing brand awareness and media visibility for Entero Healthcare on digital platforms.
The agency will also be responsible for managing the brand's LinkedIn profile through which they’ll narrate the story of the brand reaching their peers and a wide range of audience.
Entero Healthcare aspires to be the largest, most organized, and most preferred supply chain partner in India for each stakeholder along the entire healthcare supply chain: product marketers or brand owners, retail pharmacies, hospitals, dispensing doctors and clinics, and diagnostic centers.
With its scale and strong financial backing, Entero is able to invest in technology, infrastructure, and talent that brings unique and differentiated value propositions for both customers and principal companies.
Commenting on the tie-up Stuti Jalan, founder & managing director, Crosshairs Communication said, “We are overjoyed at the prospect of collaborating with a reliable, reputable pharmaceutical distributor. Crosshairs Communication perpetually thrives to live up to the expectations of the brands on board. We believe and expertise in addressing the communication goals and image building expectations of the brand. We are more than happy and thrilled for the imperative duties and responsibilities that tag along.”