Crosshairs Communication bags PR mandate for Formula 11 Karting

The agency will be responsible for managing the end-to-end PR solutions for the brand in India.
Crosshairs Communication, a public relation (PR) and social media agency bagged the PR mandate for Formula 11 karting, next-gen karting.
Formula 11 Karting, created by Snow World Entertainment, the next-gen karting adventure comes with the fastest karting track spread across 4.5 acres of land in the heart of Noida.
Commenting about the engagement, Stuti Jalan, founder of Crosshairs Communication, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Formula 11 Karting, which is committed to fostering inclusivity in Indian motorsports. For Formula 11 Karting, we are looking forward to developing and implementing disruptive communications campaigns that will raise brand awareness and target the appropriate audiences. I have faith that we will increase brand affinity and support the company in achieving its goals.”
Crosshair Communications will be in charge of communications strategy, campaign launching, and industry leadership positioning in addition to managing media relations.