Crosshairs Communication bags PR mandate for Formula 11 Karting

Commenting about the engagement, Stuti Jalan, founder of Crosshairs Communication, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Formula 11 Karting, which is committed to fostering inclusivity in Indian motorsports. For Formula 11 Karting, we are looking forward to developing and implementing disruptive communications campaigns that will raise brand awareness and target the appropriate audiences. I have faith that we will increase brand affinity and support the company in achieving its goals.”