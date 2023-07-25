Cult.Sport partners with GoKwik to penetrate deeper into market with safe COD serviceability

This move will open doors to a broader customer base and foster deeper connections with fitness enthusiasts across Bharat.
Cult.Sport, a sports-D2C brand has teamed up with GoKwik, to expand cash-on-delivery (COD) serviceability across core Indian towns and cities.
Cult.Sport's vast product range includes sporting goods, activewear, sports shoes, fitness equipment and more, catering to the sporting needs of our country. To enhance the customer experience and accommodate the preferences of the Indian market, Cult.Sport has recognised the importance of providing expansive COD serviceability.
With 44% of Cult.Sport’s orders coming from tier 3, 25% from tier 2, and 31% from tier 1 cities, the partnership with GoKwik aims to further strengthen its presence in remote towns and cities of India where COD continues to be a preferred mode of payment, while also addressing Return to Origin (non-deliverability of order) issues.
GoKwik's intelligent solutions, driven by cutting-edge technology and data science, will empower Cult.Sport to safely introduce COD orders in tier three and four regions of the country. This move will open doors to a broader customer base and foster deeper connections with fitness enthusiasts across Bharat.
Moreover, GoKwik's capabilities will equip Cult.Sport with valuable product category-level insights for Return to Origin management.
“We believe India is a country with a billion sports people, where only a few take the field. Therefore, we want to enable India to say "Yes" to playing sport. Cult.Sport products enable you to say "yes" to everyday sporting occasions. Partnering with GoKwik will help us streamline and solve on-ground logistics challenges and be future-ready with the technology.” said Shamik Sharma, managing director, Cult.Sport.
In India's diverse and evolving market, COD remains a preferred mode of payment, particularly in smaller towns and cities. By leveraging GoKwik's expertise, Cult.Sport aims to capitalize on this trend while furthering its mission to make everything fitness accessible to all.
"Cult.Sport is helping India adopt an active lifestyle. Their digital-first approach in providing all fitness products under one roof has contributed to their immense growth in this sector. " said Chirag Taneja, co-founder, and CEO of GoKwik. "We are looking forward to nurturing this partnership and helping Cult.Sport in their growth journey"