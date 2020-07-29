Dabur launches 'Sanitize' soap; a look at the 'immunohygiene' segment

She stresses on the importance of substantiating and validating claims, since diseases and health are not casual matters. “If a brand claims that it can do both (hygiene and immunity-boosting), then they have to back their claim with medical references or scientific evidence. Topical solutions can provide hygiene. At the same time, immunity boosters need to be consumed. Broadly speaking, you can’t build immunity by applying something to your body, and you can’t stay hygienic by consuming something. So, how one formulation can do both, is the question.”