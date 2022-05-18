Decoding neobanking app Jupiter and its solutions

Narang also points out that though people have access to savings products (such as recurring deposits), they didn’t really feel the motivation to save. So, the company came up with a way to gamify the spending process. The business has the concept of a savings ‘pot’, which could be used to save for specific goals. Once the users reach their savings goal - they are rewarded. Narang says this is a strong incentive for people to save and they’ve seen a good response in the past.