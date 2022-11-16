Doritos forays into gaming segment with Call of Duty Mobile in a newly designed promo packs

In this offer, the gamers can unlock 100 Weapon XP cards by using a 15-digit code which is printed inside the newly designed packs of Doritos.
Doritos has collaborated with Call of Duty: Mobile to bring a bold new initiative for consumers and gaming enthusiasts.
From now till 31st January 2023, the gamers can unblock 100 Weapon XP (experience points) cards by using 15-digit code which is printed inside the newly designed packs of Doritos.
The offer is valid on all the packs worth Rs 10,20, 30, 50 and 85 and available in all three flavours – Nacho Cheese, Sweet Chilli and Masala Mayhem.The newly designed packs are available at Dmart, Reliance, More and 24SEVEN stores, as well as online platforms including Swiggy InstaMart, Amazon, Zepto, Blinkit and Big Basket.
Ankit Agarwal, associate director, brand marketing – PepsiCo India said, “We love bringing new and exciting offers for our consumers, and what’s more exciting than one of the world’s boldest brands meeting one of the world’s most popular game franchises! Gaming is something we really want to develop in India. It’s a means for us to deepen our connect with today’s generation through a highly engaging format that is not only booming in the country but has also been successfully leveraged by Doritos globally.”