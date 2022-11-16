Doritos forays into gaming segment with Call of Duty Mobile in a newly designed promo packs

Ankit Agarwal, associate director, brand marketing – PepsiCo India said, “We love bringing new and exciting offers for our consumers, and what’s more exciting than one of the world’s boldest brands meeting one of the world’s most popular game franchises! Gaming is something we really want to develop in India. It’s a means for us to deepen our connect with today’s generation through a highly engaging format that is not only booming in the country but has also been successfully leveraged by Doritos globally.”