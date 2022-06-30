Double whammy of Covid19 pandemic and inflation impacting lives of Indian consumers most: Ipsos Essentials

Beliefs about current state of environment

At least 4 in 10 Indian consumers polled (40%) felt the environment was at a critical stage and the world had to act now, 34% felt while the environment was at risk, there was still time to act, 13% felt that environment though was a concern but it was largely overblown, 8% felt it was too late to prevent environmental collapse and 6% felt the environment was not a concern.