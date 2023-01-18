DriveU partners with integrated marketing consultancy One Source

For One Source, the mandate will be spearheaded by senior counsellor on the remit, Tanya Chaudhary along with a national team.
DriveU, an on-demand car driver service and a super app for car owners announced its partnership with integrated marketing business impact consultancy, One Source.
The awarded mandate will span reputation management counsel across stakeholder groups present on earned media platforms for DriveU.
Co-founded by Ashok Shastry, DriveU is looking to revolutionised the way individuals hire drivers for their own cars and how businesses maintain a stable, reliable supply chain of professional drivers to drive vehicles. Service lines DriveU also provides car wash & care, roadside assistance, vehicle servicing, and FASTag recharge.
For One Source, this mandate will be spearheaded by senior counsellor on the remit, Tanya Chaudhary, supported by the national team.
Opining on the partnership, Ashok Shastry, CEO & co-founder, DriveU said, “At DriveU, our focus has always been on customer centricity throughout all of our product and service offerings. When we were exploring various agencies in the space, it was very apparent that OneSource also shared the same approach with their clients, regardless of the size of the organisation. It was an easy decision for us to make with OneSource, and I look forward to expanding our partnership in the future.”
Sandeep Rao, CEO & co-founder, One Source added, “With approximately six crore cars on Indian roads, cars more than credit cards are a definitive marker of wealth in India. The way we see it, if the top five percent of the economy is serviced by a brand, the brand is a sure-shot success. Our focus at One Source is going to be on making DriveU a breakfast table name for every Indian car owner. The place that DriveU holds in the Indian auto economy is that of all things car, and at One Source, via business impact corporate communication, we intend to help enable that”.