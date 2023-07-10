By afaqs! news bureau
Marketing

Dunzo Daily delivers customised Barbie boxes in a supposed collab with Srishti Dixit

“Bhabhi nahi Barbie hun main”, reads the copy on the box.

Dunzo Daily’s customised Barbie boxes are another feather in the tail of movie promotions for the Mattel doll’s upcoming movie.

afaqs!, first spotted the boxes on creator Srishti Dixit and Dunzo’s Instagram stories. The copy on the box urges the recipient – in a very motivationalesque way – to declare herself as Barbie and not Bhabhi to Vikas Bhaiya who is presumed to be the delivery executive.

Barbie has caught the imagination of brands across the world. Recently, e-comm major Myntra used generative AI to reimagine Rekha as Barbie.

Then there is Airbnb which has listed an all-pink mansion in Malibu on its website and fans can rent the Barbie dream house.

BarbieDunzo Daily