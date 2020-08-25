Duroflex launches anti-viral Duro Safe Mattress Protector

The mattress protector is Powered by Swiss technology, HeiQ Viroblock which can kill 99.99% virus and bacteria within minutes.
Health and safety are the biggest priorities for us as a nation as we fight this pandemic together. New codes of safety like masks and sanitizers have become a norm when we step outside. As we spend more and more time at home, what is it that is keeping us safe at home? As a 100% Made in India brand and the nation’s most trusted sleep solutions provider, Duroflex wanted to create a solution that would make every Indian home safe. Duroflex has launched a first-of-its-kind innovation - Duro Safe Mattress Protector, India's first Antiviral Mattress Protector powered by Swiss technology, HeiQ Viroblock which can kill 99.99% virus and bacteria within minutes keeping you and your loved ones safe and protected.
Duroflex has always pushed the boundaries of innovation by creating research-backed products that have redefined the meaning of sleep and comfort. The advanced Duro Safe Mattress Protector is the latest innovation from the brand. It is powered by the intelligent textile technology, HeiQ Viroblock which focuses on comfort and safety. The HeiQ Viroblock technology uses silver ions and vesicles to neutralize viruses on contact. It has been tested on over 94 viruses and found to deactivate them within minutes. Additionally, this protector is also 100% waterproof, anti-dust mite, hypoallergenic and safe for skin making a complete hygiene solution to keep all Indian homes safe and protected.
Commenting on the launch, Mathew Chandy, MD, Duroflex said, "Innovation has always been at the core of our business. Duroflex aims to improve the lives of all Indians by providing well designed sleep solutions. With Duroflex Duro Safe Antiviral Mattress Protector, we have elevated the layer of protection and safety needed for our most intimate space - our bedrooms. We spend 1/3rd of our lives sleeping and today our sleep spaces have also become our work space, leisure zone and much more. As we spend more and more time on our mattresses it is important that we keep it hygienic and protected from life threatening viruses and bacteria. Duro Safe Mattress Protector powered by Swiss HeiQ Viroblock is Duroflex’s promise to help India stay safe.”
Speaking about the mattress, Mohanraj J. President Duroflex said “. As a 100% Made in India brand, our aim is that every Indian household is protected by Duroflex Duro Safe. We consciously took a decision to incorporate HeiQ Viroblock technology in our mattress protector instead of our mattresses thereby making the solution more accessible. Our Antiviral mattress protector can be put on any existing mattress making it a simple and easy addon solution.”
Talking about the HeiQ Viroblock technology, Carlo Centonze, Co-Founder and CEO of HeiQ said, "HeiQ is a leader in textile innovation creating some of the most effective, durable and high-performance textile technologies. At HeiQ our team of experts is involved in constant R&D to develop innovative products that are focused on comfort and safety. Our collaboration with Duroflex is very special to us as this for the first time, our Viroblock technology is being used in an intimate space, that too during a critical time like sleeping.”
Swiss HEIQ Viroblock technology of Duroflex Duro Safe Mattress Protector has been tested according to ISO 18184 as a strong antiviral and ISO 20743 as a strong antibacterial against enveloped viruses and bacteria. It is certified as safe and sustainable as all its ingredients are cosmetic grade, bio-based (72% bio-based carbon), and recycled. It is also EU REACH, and US FIFRA compliant, OEKOTEX® certified, ZDHC, and bluesign® homologized. It is US FDA approved for its antiviral and antimicrobial surface and is also tested to eliminate 99.99% SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 causing virus in minutes.
The Duro Safe Mattress Protector is available in four sizes to fit every mattress size - Single, Double, Queen and King. Starting at INR 2099 for a single size, the anti-viral mattress protector will be available at all Duroflex retail outlets across the country and can be shopped online on the brand website www.duroflexworld.com. It is also be available on leading e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart. Duroflex (@duroflexworld) is the only sleep solutions brand to go beyond conventional mattress counters and portals and make their antiviral protectors available in health and medical outlets as well.