Duroflex launches virtual store to provide online tours to customers

The virtual experience centre will help the brand stay connected with the customers, while also driving sales.
As social distancing restrictions continue and the customers continue to remain indoors due to COVID, leading sleep solutions brand Duroflex has launched a virtual store. The customers can now experience the store’s products virtually from the comfort of their homes.
The virtual experience centre will help the brand stay connected with the customers, while also driving sales.
Commenting on the launch, Smita Murarka, chief marketing officer, Duroflex, said, “Virtual experiences are setting the momentum of shopping worldwide. Duroflex is always in sync with the use of technology, and the launch of this experience is well timed for our customers, who are looking for similar experience of shopping at our experience centres.“
“The new virtual tour helps people to shop safely in an immersive manner and still take care of their sleep needs in a time when we need our natural immunity. Good sleep shouldn’t wait!“
All the product categories (mattresses, accessories and work from home, or WFH furniture) and mattress ranges (Duropedic, Energise, Natural Living and Essential) can be viewed in the virtual store.