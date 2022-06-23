EaseMyTrip targeted by alleged fake influencer marketing campaign

Earlier this month, fake influencer accounts took on e-commerce platform Meesho in a manipulated social media campaign.
Travel aggregator platform, EaseMyTrip is the latest startup brand on the hitlist of fake influencer accounts on Twitter. The online travel platform was targeted by numerous fake accounts that were seen promoting its competitor, Goibibo.
The brand feels that it has become a victim of negative trolling. In a statement, EaseMyTrip said, "We are shocked by these tweets. Although this is undoubtedly disappointing, we will direct our energies on the company's expansion and vision in order to change the tourism industry. But like any other respectable and proud company, we would certainly like to speak out against such despicable acts. We should use social media's ability to change things for the better."
"When you are making positive strides, people like to talk about you. We firmly think that because we are all part of the business ecosystem, we should help one another in order to promote the expansion of the entire travel sector and the nation," the statement added.
Commenting on the incident, Nishant Pitti, co-founder, EaseMyTrip took to Twitter.
Earlier this month, fake influencer accounts also targeted e-commerce platform Meesho through a manipulated social media campaign. Later the e-commerce company sent legal notices to some social media influencers for allegedly running smear campaigns against the company.