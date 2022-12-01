Ethos Limited signs exclusive retail partnership with Trilobe

Ethos Watch Boutiques will exclusively retail Trilobe across India and the selection will be available from early 2023.
Ethos Limited has signed an exclusive partnership deal with watch brand Trilobe, to bring the finest of Haute Horlogerie to the Indian market.
With this partnership, Ethos Watch Boutiques will exclusively retail Trilobe across India and the selection will be available from early 2023. The core range will include models from all Trilobe watch collections — Les Matinaux, Nuit Fantastique, Secret, and Une Folle Journée.
“In just a few years, Trilobe has made a mark in the watch industry, with timepieces that are inventive and innovative. And that’s no mean feat,” says Yashovardhan Saboo, Founder and Managing Director, Ethos Limited. “Ethos is thrilled to become the exclusive retail partner for Trilobe in India. It’s time for India’s watch aficionados to experience the brand first-hand. We look forward to a fruitful association.”