Etude makeup products now available on Blinkit

Etude, the Korean makeup brand, debuted on quick-commerce platform Blinkit today, January 17.

Customers can now get popular products like Dear Darling Water Tint, Dear Darling Oil Tint, Fixing Tints, Bling Bling Eye Sticks, and more, delivered in just 10 minutes.

Commenting on the brand's partnerships with Blinkit, Paul Lee, country head, Amorepacific India stated that, “In today's fast-paced world, convenience is paramount. Blinkit redefined instant gratification by delivering products within minutes, setting a new benchmark for speed and convenience. This unparalleled service aims to foster strong brand loyalty among our consumers. Through this partnership with Blinkit, we are aiming to gain valuable data on consumer behavior and preferences, enabling us to tailor our offerings and marketing strategies accordingly. This will not only deliver our exceptional products but will also provide an unforgettable experience directly to our customers' doorstep"