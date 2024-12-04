Eurogrip Tyres signs M S Dhoni as brand ambassador

Eurogrip Tyres, a leading brand in 2, 3-wheeler and off-highway tyres, has signed cricketer M S Dhoni as its brand ambassador. According to the brand, Dhoni’s reputation for dependability, performance, and love for riding aligns with Eurogrip’s focus on providing riders with control and confidence. The cricketer will endorse the full range of Eurogrip products.

Sharing his thoughts, M S Dhoni, said, “Being associated with a brand like Eurogrip is truly exciting as this is a category that is very close to my heart. My love for motorcycles and riding began long before my cricketing journey, and over the years, I have had the chance to ride a variety of bikes – from timeless classics to top-of-the-line superbikes. Choosing the right tyres is essential for a safe and enjoyable ride and Eurogrip Tyres’ expertise in this domain stands out. I am looking forward to this exciting journey with Eurogrip.”

“We are delighted to welcome M S Dhoni, a personality who truly embodies Eurogrip Tyres’ core values of reliability and performance,” said P Madhavan, EVP, marketing and sales, TVS Srichakra Ltd. “MSD perfectly complements our commitment to delivering innovative tyre solutions for the new age riders. This collaboration is a milestone in our brand journey, as we continue to offer world-class products and elevate riding experiences across diverse segments”.