Everything Design rebranded its services and website

Everything Design has announced the launch of its newly rebranded services and website. The new website which went live on April 1, 2023, has been designed to provide clients with a more modern and user-friendly experience.
The rebranding of Everything Design's services and website is part of the agency's ongoing commitment to staying ahead of the design and branding industry curve.
The new website features a sleek and intuitive design, making it easier for clients to navigate and find the necessary information.
"We're thrilled to launch our newly rebranded services and website," said Mejo Kuriachan, co-founder/CEO of Everything Design. "Our goal is to provide our clients with the best possible experience, and this new website is a big step in that direction. It will make it easier for B2B clients to learn about our services, view our portfolio, and contact us. In addition to its updated website, Everything Design has rebranded its services to reflect its focus on providing clients with comprehensive design and branding solutions.
The agency now offers a wide range of premium services, including:
● Brand Strategy & Brand Design
● Identity Design
● Experience Design
● Website Design & Development - Webflow
● Video Production & Animation
● Print & Packaging
● Brand Campaigns
● Space Design
"We want our clients to know that Everything Design is more than just a design agency - we're a partner in their success," said Ekta Manchanda, co-founder and principal designer. "Our new premium services and website reflect that commitment, and we're excited to see the positive impact we will have on our clients' businesses."