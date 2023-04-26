Exotel reveals new brand identity

Commenting on the major milestone, Udit Agarwal, VP & global head - marketing, Exotel, said, “In today's business landscape, companies engage with customers through various channels throughout the entire buying process. Unfortunately, these channels often operate independently and do not integrate with each other. As a result, many customer conversations become fragmented, impersonal, and void of any empathy. Our new identity reflects our capabilities to enable businesses to connect with their customers like friends on their preferred communication channels, through a single platform encompassing an omnichannel contact center, communication APIs, and conversational AI. We wish to be a part of their success by allowing them to actively listen, build connections, anticipate customer needs, and personalize experiences through connected customer conversations.”