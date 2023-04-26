Exotel reveals new brand identity

The strategic move represents Exotel's commitment to offering end-to-end solutions for building connected customer conversations.
Exotel, a customer conversation platform, announced its brand relaunch, featuring a fresh logo and a compelling new tagline. This strategic move represents Exotel's commitment to offering end-to-end solutions for building connected customer conversations.
Exotel’s new brand identity signals its renewed purpose and expanded offering in the CX landscape. The new logo emphasizes the phonetic beginning of ‘x’ in Exotel in six different colors with a refreshed appearance. The dynamism in the shape of ‘x’ is also incorporated into the brand graphics with a free-flowing shape that conveys Exotel’s approach towards seamless connectivity.
To accentuate its ability to create harmonious movements across customer conversations, Exotel has devised its new tagline, “like a friend.” The customer conversation a company creates is one where every engagement picks up from the previous engagement. Enabling enterprises and their customers wants to talk like a friend, listen like a friend, respond like a friend, and connect like a friend.
With the combined synergies between Exotel, Ameyo and Cogno AI, Exotel has evolved from being a cloud telephony operator to become a connected customer conversation platform that is architected with the idea to deliver CX-like a friend - at unprecedented scale, speed, and ubiquity. The new Exotel brings together an omnichannel contact center, Communication API suite, and Conversational AI on one powerful platform.
Exotel’s connected customer conversations have increased to 70+ million every day for more than 7000 businesses across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company recently expanded its full-stack offerings to the Indonesian and UAE markets. Furthermore, Exotel has expanded its unified customer conversation platform with the recent launch of ExoMind chatbot builder powered by GPT-4, and Ameyo XTRM, an industry-first, cloud-based omnichannel contact center.
Exotel, along with its unique Connected Conversations platform is also poised to strategically harness major partnerships with hyperscalers. By integrating IP-PSTN with the hyperscalers' infrastructure, Exotel creates a robust, secure, and connected customer conversation platform. This synergy provides Exotel with the resources to rapidly scale its solutions, meeting the demands of businesses in dynamic, evolving markets. Mixing traditional telephony and advanced IP-based technology will provide customers with flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency. With a significantly expanded serviceable addressable market, Exotel is confident of achieving USD $100 million over the next 12-18 months.
Commenting on the major milestone, Udit Agarwal, VP & global head - marketing, Exotel, said, “In today's business landscape, companies engage with customers through various channels throughout the entire buying process. Unfortunately, these channels often operate independently and do not integrate with each other. As a result, many customer conversations become fragmented, impersonal, and void of any empathy. Our new identity reflects our capabilities to enable businesses to connect with their customers like friends on their preferred communication channels, through a single platform encompassing an omnichannel contact center, communication APIs, and conversational AI. We wish to be a part of their success by allowing them to actively listen, build connections, anticipate customer needs, and personalize experiences through connected customer conversations.”