'Experience is currency', says Social, as it turns outlets into second stadiums for IPL

Social, the Indian resto-bar chain under Impresario Hospitality and Entertainment Private Limited (IEHPL), has unveiled this year's iteration of its flagship 'Doosra Stadium' campaign, coinciding with the ongoing IPL season.

The campaign transforms Social's 57 outlets across 10 cities that it operates in, into immersive cricket-viewing destinations, complete with stadium-inspired décor, bespoke F&B offerings, and interactive fan engagement activities.

First conceptualised in 2023, the 'Doosra Stadium' campaign has evolved into a signature experiential marketing property for the brand. According to Divya Aggarwal, chief growth officer at Impresario Hospitality, the campaign was born from the understanding that cricket serves as a powerful community-building tool in India.

Divya Aggarwal, CGO, Impresario Hospitality

"We know that there are two things that sell well in India. One is cricket. Second is Bollywood. Cricket is something that brings the nation together," explains Aggarwal. "At the very helm of Social, the ideology is built around communities."

'Doosra Stadium' cleverly positions Social as the second-best alternative to watching matches at an actual stadium. "If you're not watching the match at home or at the stadium, but you still want that atmosphere, Social is the place," Aggarwal elaborates.

Cricket-inspired décor in Social outlets

Target audience and building awareness

The campaign targets predominantly Gen-Z and millennials, particularly early- and mid-career professionals who typically patronise Social outlets.

In residential areas, the brand also witnesses families joining the cricket fervour, though marketing efforts remain focused on the younger demographic segments who typically socialise in groups.

Social has enhanced the campaign this year with numerous consumer touchpoints designed to elevate the viewing experience.

These include cricket-themed sharing platters, specially named pitcher offerings inspired by cricket shots, bucket beer promotions, and innovative scratch card mechanisms where patrons can get their second beer at discounted rates of Rs 1, Rs 50, or Rs 100.

The brand's media strategy employs a dual approach: national-level communication through social media, digital films, and paid promotions on platforms like Meta and Google, coupled with hyperlocal activations tailored to each outlet's specific community.

Social operates on what Aggarwal terms a "PIN code strategy", recognising that no two Social outlets are identical.

"We activate the hyperlocal influencers, hyperlocal digital communities, and city-wise digital communities to create awareness," says Aggarwal. "We use PR to create top-of-funnel storytelling, and messaging to say wherever the listings are happening."

The brand also leverages its CRM and loyalty programmes to offer privileges to returning customers, including preferential seating and special access during high-demand match days.

While countless restaurants across India offer match screenings during cricket tournaments, Social differentiates itself through deep integration and immersion.

Beyond merely displaying matches, 'Doosra Stadium' offers stadium-inspired décor, specially curated F&B menus ("Staydia" food – stadium-inspired sharing platters), themed drinks, face painting, whistles, and programmed musical cues that play automatically when boundaries are hit or wickets fall.

"There is always a choice to do the bare minimum. But that's not the DNA of this brand," Aggarwal emphasises. "When we think of campaigns, when we think of marketing, we think of deeper integrations. That's at the core and DNA of who we stand for."

To make its experiential marketing campaigns stand out, Social forges strategic partnerships with complementary brands targeting similar demographics.

"We tie up with different brands who have the same objective," says Aggarwal. For 'Doosra Stadium', these partnerships include the streaming platform FanCode, and alcohol brands with IPL affiliations.

Business footprint and expansion strategy

Since launching in 2014 with its first outlet on Church Street in Bangalore, the chain currently operates 57 outlets across 10 cities, including all major metros, as well as tier-two cities, such as Indore, Dehradun and Chandigarh.

According to Aggarwal, the brand pioneered the workspace-plus-café model in India, functioning as a co-working space during daytime hours and transforming into a high-energy bar by night.

Social's expansion strategy involves both deepening its presence in existing market presence with neighbourhood-focused outlets and entering new cities every year.

When selecting new locations, Social evaluates traditional metrics like demographics, population size, and locality, but also places significant emphasis on "cultural friction points"—areas experiencing cultural evolution or embracing emerging trends.

"We look at data; you go around; you see what kind of college culture is there, what the youth are looking at, if the youth stay in that city or if they're all migrants who move out," explains Aggarwal.

Other IPs and the brand’s focus on experiential marketing

Beyond cricket, Social has conceptualised numerous experiential IPs catering to diverse subcultures. Last year, the brand launched ‘Kore-Yeah', a deep integration featuring authentic Korean cuisine co-curated with Korean chefs, themed décor, partnerships with the Korean Embassy, K-pop fandom events, and kimchi-making workshops.

The chain also hosts events for Taylor Swift fans, the 'Satrangi Mela' celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, Sip n Paint sessions, board game gatherings, and movie screenings—all of which align with the brand's commitment to creating memorable, community-centric experiences.

Aggarwal identifies "experience as currency" as a key consumer trend driving Social's marketing strategy. "Going out is no longer restricted only to dinner, lunch or weekends. The going-out philosophy has changed," she notes.

Other trends include culture-forward menus, limited-time offerings to maintain consumer interest, digital enhancement through personalisation and loyalty programmes, and a shift from mere consumption to community engagement.

"Guests are not coming just to have a meal. They want to participate. If you give them something interesting, they will talk to you," notes Aggarwal, underscoring the brand's philosophy that authentic experiential marketing is simply "bringing hospitality back to hospitality".

As the cricket season progresses, Social's 'Doosra Stadium' campaign continues to exemplify how strategic experiential marketing can transform a resto-bar chain from a mere consumption venue into a cultural touchpoint that resonates with contemporary dining and entertainment preferences.