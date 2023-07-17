Fashion e-commerce brand Styched acquires Shark Tank India 2 Fame D2C sneaker brand Flatheads

On the acquisition Soumajit Bhowmik, CEO at Styched affirmed “We have been following Flatheads for quite some time, and I have personally interacted with Ganesh earlier. The acquisition opportunity came to us through a common investor, and we felt it would be a perfect deal for us considering we wanted to launch sneakers in a big way within Styched as well. The technical know-how of Flatheads would really help us create a wide range of affordable sneakers collection. So, while Styched will continue to play in the sub-1000 INR segment, the semi premium segment would have Flatheads as the flagship brand.