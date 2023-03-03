Federal Bank launches 360-degree campaign

Titled 'Rishta Aap Se Hai, Sirf App Se Nahi', the campaign has been launched in seven languages.
Federal Bank has launched a 360-degree campaign, titled 'Rishta Aap Se Hai, Sirf App Se Nahi'. The campaign is inspired by true stories that bring the bank's work ethic - 'Digital At The Fore, Human At The Core' - alive.
"The campaign's main idea comes from our relationships with our customers," says M V S Murthy, chief marketing officer, Federal Bank.
"The core idea of 'Rishta Aap Se Hai, Sirf App Se Nahi' comes from our secret sauce that includes commitment, agility, relationship orientation, ethics and sustainability. It's imperative that we need to be ‘Digital At The Fore, Human At The Core’. This campaign is representative of how we conduct ourselves, as a team. We have unified our physical and digital spaces with this approach."
The ad has been launched in seven languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
The bank is headquartered in Kerala, and has presence across states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Punjab.
"We have opened a branch in Himachal Pradesh and also have expansion plans in Northeast India," shares Murthy.
The campaign will be rolled out across a variety of platforms, including television, digital, radio, outdoor and social media.
Speaking about media spends, Murthy says that digital and social together stand at about 20%, TV has a lion's share (40%) and then there's ATL (30%).