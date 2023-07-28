Femmella unveils a new look with a new purpose

In the captivating world of Femmella, every customer takes center stage as the star. The brand's dedicated mission revolves around curating a fashion journey filled with uplifting, comfortable, and empowering choices for each individual. Embracing Femmella, they find themselves celebrating their unique style, reveling in comfort, and exuding unwavering confidence day after day. Within Femmella's realm, every customer is destined to feel nothing short of extraordinary in each and every step they take.

Sharing his thoughts around rebranding, Mr. Kavya Arora, Director of Femmella states, "For us as a brand, rebranding is more than just a cosmetic change; it represents our commitment and willingness to take initiative to celebrate the uniqueness of every woman. Femmella has always been about quality, comfort and embracing individuality, and this rebranding takes that vision to greater heights. Our emphasis on accessible pricing and size inclusivity reflects our belief that fashion should be a source of confidence and joy for everyone. With this transformation, we invite our customers to join us on an exciting journey of self-discovery and constant growth.”

Ketki Arora, the Co-founder & COO adds "As Femmella sets forth on this rebranding journey, we are thrilled to have transformed our brand. The bigger picture is of course to elevate the experience for the customer, but we’re truly getting down to each tiny detail, to ensure there’s purpose behind everything, there’s intention - my customer’s happiness and comfort. This rebranding milestone will genuinely celebrate each individual as they are."

Femmella’s rebranding sets forth a thrilling fashion expedition, where style and self-expression intertwine to craft an unapologetic narrative of confidence and femininity. The world becomes your canvas as Femmella empowers you to paint your story with vibrant hues of uniqueness and authenticity.