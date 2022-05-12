Ferns N Petals’ unveils new brand identity

On the launch of the new logo, Vikaas Gutgutia, founder & MD at Ferns N Petals, said, “We have embarked on a new journey and I believe this logo better reflects FNP’s vision and mission. This is a major milestone for our brand and comes as we continue to foray into newer categories. Our goal has always been to ensure that we’re able to satisfy our users’ every gifting need, and put the customer first in all decisions that we make. Ferns N Petals has all the required ingredients, including a leading brand recall, an extensive supply chain network, a robust technology system and a seasoned management team that positions the company for mercurial growth in the years to come.”