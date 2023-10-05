Festive season sees Meesho green light its yearly mega sale

In terms of business and sales, the platform is seeing uniform growth in most regions of the country, as per Gupta. However, there are certain pockets where the platform aims to expand its presence. He says, “Over the last two or three years, our growth has been so uniform that most regions have shown progress. But, we are also reflecting deep in our data and trying to find if there are pockets that may not have grown as much. It can be in terms of cities, for example, Metro tier-1 and tier-2 cities. It can even be regions such as Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, where we have seen growth, but probably not to our full potential.”