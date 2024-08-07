Filter Coffee Co. to drive Bharat Vedica's organic growth with digital strategy

"We are excited to partner with Bharat Vedica A Patel Venture, a brand that shares our passion for authenticity and quality," said Anuja Deora, founder and CEO at Filter Coffee Co. "Our team is committed to crafting a comprehensive digital strategy that amplifies Bharat Vedica’s brand values and connects with consumers on a deeper level. Through creative visuals, engaging content, and strategic influencer collaborations, we aim to elevate Bharat Vedica's reach and impact in the organic food market."