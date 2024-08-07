Filter Coffee Co. to drive Bharat Vedica's organic growth with digital strategy

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Filter Coffee Co., a full-service digital agency known for its expertise in social media, content production, and influencer marketing, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Bharat Vedica A Patel Venture, a newly launched organic brand committed to preserving Indian traditions through high-quality organic food products.
Bharat Vedica focuses on providing authentic and organic food products based on traditional Indian cuisine. The brand aims to promote organic food that is safe and environmentally friendly for consumers.
As part of this collaboration, Filter Coffee Co. has been entrusted with managing Bharat Vedica's social and digital media strategies and influencer partnerships. The agency will leverage its decade-long experience and innovative approach to drive Bharat Vedica's online presence and engagement.
"We are excited to partner with Bharat Vedica A Patel Venture, a brand that shares our passion for authenticity and quality," said Anuja Deora, founder and CEO at Filter Coffee Co. "Our team is committed to crafting a comprehensive digital strategy that amplifies Bharat Vedica’s brand values and connects with consumers on a deeper level. Through creative visuals, engaging content, and strategic influencer collaborations, we aim to elevate Bharat Vedica's reach and impact in the organic food market."
Filter Coffee Co. will create content that showcases Bharat Vedica's products and values. The strategy involves using both macro and micro-influencers to engage with different audiences and promote Bharat Vedica's products on various platforms.
Team Bharat Vedica - A Patel Venture has expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Filter Coffee Co.'s expertise in digital media and influencer marketing makes them the perfect partner for Bharat Vedica. We believe their innovative approach will help us reach our goal of growing Bharat organically and connecting with consumers who value purity and tradition."