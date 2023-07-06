Flibbr launches UnlockBrands, a brand empowerment program for marketers

Navonil Chatterjee, Program Custodian for UnlockBrands, explained: “All brands have an innate potential, like all human beings do. But at the end of the day, even potential has a shelf life. And the saddest thing that can happen to anyone is the Kambli Conundrum. The story of under-leveraged and untapped potential is commonplace even amongst brands, and the irony is that it often goes unnoticed or even unrealised. For example, most start-ups’ first tryst with branding ends with the customary logo, letterhead and brand manual. Very few focus on the kind of strategic clarity that can add tremendous growth potential at an early stage. Or consider a category entrant struggling to find a new, disruptive point of view in a hyper-competitive and cluttered market. It could even be a very established brand caught in the trap of category cliches, looking for a fresh impetus.