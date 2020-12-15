"FMCG records highest orders during festive sales with 35% unit share": Nielsen

With the need for communication and increased media consumption, mobile phones and accessories (like earphones, headsets, case covers, etc.) continued to account for over half of e-commerce sales during the festive period.

Electronics (laptops, printers, peripherals) increased its share by 10 per cent, as compared to seven per cent during the festive season last year (September 28 to October 25, 2019), given the increase in remote working and schooling.