For the Lay’s x ARKS collab, success is measured in buzz, not just sales

Remember 2014, when Ranbir Kapoor cheekily crunched into a packet of Lay’s in every other ad? By 2019, his then co-star and now wife, Alia Bhatt, joined him in the brand’s Smile Deke Dekho campaign, making the duo one of Lay’s most bankable pairings.

Fast forward to 2025, and the story comes full circle. Ranbir is no longer just the guy in the chip ad—he is also the co-founder of ARKS, a sneaker label he launched in 2023. And now, Lay’s and ARKS have dropped a limited-edition collab that turns Lay’s iconic packet colours into sneaker “colorways”.

It’s a food-meets-fashion crossover that feels equal parts nostalgic and hype-driven — a chip brand laced (pun intended) into sneaker culture.

What made Lay’s take a chance on ARKS



“Everyone has a favourite Lay’s colour. You walk into a shop and ask for blue Lay’s or green Lay’s — there’s a deep association between our packs and consumers. A sneaker drop felt like a natural fit,” says Saumya Rathor, marketing director, Lay’s (PepsiCo India).

But beyond colour nostalgia, there was another obvious link: Ranbir Kapoor. “Ranbir has been our brand ambassador for a long time, and ARKS is his own brand. He was the connective tissue between both, so this collaboration felt like a natural extension,” Rathor adds.

For Lay’s, the drop wasn’t about sales at all. “For us, it was about becoming part of cultural conversations. That was the primary KPI,” Rathor notes. “The campaign gave us 100% positive sentiment and a jump in online mentions.”



Why keep it limited edition?

For Lay’s, exclusivity isn’t new. “Just like a limited flavour drop, this sneaker collaboration became a limited culture drop for us. It fits perfectly with our DNA,” says Rathor, pointing to earlier hits like Flavours of the World.

Saumya Rathor, Marketing Director, Lay’s (PepsiCo India)

For ARKS, it was about energy and relevance. “Limited editions create buzz and energy. For us, it wasn’t just about sales but about sparking conversations and embedding ourselves in culture,” says Abhinav Verma, CEO & co-founder, ARKS.

The sneakers, priced at Rs 6,999, are available only through ARKS’ Mumbai store and website (arks.club). “A collab like this creates a thumb-stopping moment on your phone, so digital felt most relevant. For this drop, it was digital-first,” Verma adds.

From Bandra to Bihar: who’s buying ARKS

Though ARKS is positioned as a premium brand, Verma insists its customer base is far from limited to metros. “Premium buyers aren’t limited to Mumbai or Delhi. We’ve shipped to Surat, Nashik, Lucknow, Gujarat, Bihar, and Odisha. Aspiration is everywhere—our job is to deliver great experiences wherever the consumer is,” he says.

Success: sales or just hype?

For Lay’s, the answer is simple: it’s all about the chatter. “The earned media and organic conversations we’ve generated are our key KPIs. Success is when people you don’t know reach out and say, ‘Hey, this is some really interesting work,’” says Rathor.

ARKS takes a similar view, even as the sneakers sell out. “We’re selling out fast—some top sizes are already gone. But success isn’t just about sales. If people remember years later that they still own a pair from the Lay’s x ARKS drop, that’s true success for us,” says Verma.

Beyond Ranbir: sneakers, influencers and storytelling

India isn’t a sneaker-first market, but Gen Z is changing that, Verma points out. “Ranbir is not just the face of the brand—he’s a founder. He’s deeply involved across the board. Of course, his presence helps, but we want ARKS to stand on its own two feet.”

Abhinav Verma, CEO and Co-founder of ARKS, pictured with Ranbir Kapoor

Instead of relying solely on celebrity clout, ARKS leans on its community. “Many creators you’ve seen us with aren’t just endorsers—they’re ARKS insiders. They give us early feedback and ideas and help us understand consumer pulse. For us, it’s not about monetary deals; it’s about vibes and relationships.”

The collaboration was pushed almost entirely through digital and influencer-led campaigns, with Verma noting that “a drop like this creates a thumb-stopping moment on your phone, which is why digital felt most relevant”.

The bigger picture: ARKS as a lifestyle brand

While the Lay’s collab has sparked buzz, Verma insists it’s only a step in a larger journey. “The long-term vision is to build a homegrown lifestyle label that can withstand global names like Calvin Klein or UNIQLO,” he says. The brand has already expanded into apparel, footwear, and even fragrances. “We want to make casual wear a lifestyle that appeals not just to India, but eventually to the world.”