From 2016-24, there's been a 2000% jump in sponsorships around the Olympics in India: IOS’s Neerav Tomar

The sports marketing and talent management company has its eyes set on its athletes competing at the Paris Olympics.
With Manu Bhaker’s bronze in the Women's 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics, the entire country finds itself hoping for another wave of sporting success following India’s triumphant victory in the ICC T20 Men's World Cup. Amidst this celebratory atmosphere, a shift in the sporting market is becoming increasingly apparent, with non-cricket athletes in the spotlight and attracting significant brand interest.
At the forefront of this transformation is IOS Sports & Entertainment, a sports marketing and talent management firm that has been instrumental in elevating the profiles of non-cricket athletes and brokering relationships between brands and these rising stars. The company's journey reflects the evolving narrative of sports in India, where cricket has long dominated both public attention and corporate sponsorships.
Neerav Tomar, founder and Managing Director of IOS Sports & Entertainment, shares insights into the firm's journey and the evolving landscape of sports marketing in India. The firm is the exclusive marketing agency for the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and its narrative paints a picture of gradual but significant change in the Indian sports ecosystem.
Origins
Reflecting on the company's origins, Tomar says, "Two years after I finished my university, I was fortunate to find an Indian investor willing to invest in the firm way back in 2005. We kick-started our journey with the signing of boxers." This initial focus on a non-mainstream sport in India was a bold move, signalling the company's commitment to diversifying the sports landscape.
Our breakthrough was in the 2008 Beijing Olympics wherein Vijender Singh happened. And with his medal, we got a big boost up for non-cricket sports in India.
The 2008 Beijing Olympics marks a turning point in IOS's journey. Tomar highlights this, stating, "Our breakthrough was in the 2008 Beijing Olympics wherein Vijender Singh happened. And with his medal, we got a big boost up for non-cricket sports in India." Vijender Singh's bronze medal in boxing not only put IOS on the map but also sparked renewed interest in Olympic sports among Indian audiences.
The company's upward trajectory continued through subsequent Olympic cycles. Tomar notes, "Again, in London 2012, India won six medals, and IOS was associated with two of them, with Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt." This success further solidified IOS’s position as a key player in promoting and managing non-cricket athletes.
Rio and the way forward
A significant milestone for IOS came in 2016 when it partnered with the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) ahead of the Rio Olympics. Despite a modest medal haul for India in that tournament, Tomar observed a growing interest from corporates. This partnership marked IOS's transition from merely managing individual athletes to playing a more substantial role in shaping India's Olympic journey.
From 2016 to 2024, we have seen, again a significant jump, almost 2000% increase in the sponsorship numbers and also the activations that brands are doing.
The period since Rio has seen exponential growth in brand engagement with Olympic sports. Tomar reveals, "From 2016 to 2024, we have seen, again a significant jump, almost 2000% increase in the sponsorship numbers and also the activations that brands are doing." He estimates the total investment for the Paris Olympics to be "in the vicinity of 350 to 400 cr or probably more," adding that this might even be a conservative figure. Furthermore, the firm has secured Rs 50 crore in licensing rights alone for the IOA.
Explaining the surge in brand interest, Tomar points to the return on investment. "Olympics sport is much cheaper than cricket and Bollywood. The brand recall is higher because the clutter is significantly lower," he says. This observation highlights a key advantage of associating with Olympic athletes — the ability to stand out in a less crowded field of endorsements.
Tomar also emphasises the unique narrative of the Olympics, describing it as "about nation-building and representing your country against the world." This patriotic angle adds an emotional dimension to brand associations with Olympic athletes, potentially resonating more deeply with Indian consumers.
The impact of recent Olympic performances on public engagement is not lost on Tomar. He cites the Tokyo Olympics as a prime example, saying, "Take the Tokyo Olympics, for example. In 2020, we started with silver and finished with gold. And the way consumers were glued to the event was unimaginable." This increased viewership and engagement presents a compelling case for brands to invest in Olympic sports and athletes.
IOS’s athlete portfolio
IOS currently manages about 65 sports athletes, with Tomar stating, "Out of which I would say about 15-20 are stars, and the rest are stars in the making." The firm's approach goes beyond mere representation, as Tomar explains, "It has to be the overall development of a personality ,to imagery, to the PR, and to being seen in the right places." This holistic approach to athlete management is crucial in building lasting brand value, as per Tomar.
Notably, IOS represents Olympic medalists and Olympians Vijender Singh, Mary Kom, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Manika Batra, Kishore Kumar Jena, Manu Bhaker, and more.
Brands are picking up non-cricket stars, with cricket stars, and with Bollywood stars in a mix of things.
The perception of non-cricket athletes has evolved significantly, particularly since the Tokyo Olympics and Neeraj Chopra's gold in the javelin throw event. Tomar observes, "Brands are picking up non-cricket stars, along with cricket stars, and with Bollywood stars in a mix of things." This shift indicates a more diverse and inclusive approach to celebrity endorsements in India, moving away from the traditional cricket and Bollywood-centric model.
Tomar emphasises the unique appeal of Olympic athletes, noting, "In terms of ROI, they stand out because of the investment relative to the return, especially considering the cost and the clutter." He adds, "You would see a Virat doing 40 campaigns, making it hard to distinguish which brand is associated with what. But these athletes don’t do as many endorsements." According to Tomar, this exclusivity can lead to stronger brand associations and more impactful campaigns.
The range of brands interested in non-cricket sports has also expanded significantly. Tomar says, "Previously, it was very limited. Now it has opened up significantly." He notes a particular uptick in interest from health and wellness startups, adding, "Many startups and new brands in health and wellness are also keen on these sports." This diversification of interested sectors indicates a broader recognition of the value of sports endorsements beyond traditional categories like sportswear and nutrition.
As the Paris Olympics progresses, it's clear that the landscape of sports marketing in India is undergoing a profound transformation. With firms like IOS at the helm, non-cricket athletes are poised to take centre stage, not just in their respective sports, but in the world of brand endorsements as well.