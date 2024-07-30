From 2016-24, there's been a 2000% jump in sponsorships around the Olympics in India: IOS’s Neerav Tomar

The period since Rio has seen exponential growth in brand engagement with Olympic sports. Tomar reveals, "From 2016 to 2024, we have seen, again a significant jump, almost 2000% increase in the sponsorship numbers and also the activations that brands are doing." He estimates the total investment for the Paris Olympics to be "in the vicinity of 350 to 400 cr or probably more," adding that this might even be a conservative figure. Furthermore, the firm has secured Rs 50 crore in licensing rights alone for the IOA.