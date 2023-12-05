From flip phones to offline expansion: Motorola’s 2023 story and outlook for 2024

With flip phones coming back in India, there’s a common trend with the pricing of products that they all are high-end, none of the brands is currently offering a flip phone in the mid-range section. Can we see flip phones in the pricing of the mid-range? Ranjan says, “As technology evolves and gains scale, the price point will come down eventually. Our razr 40 came with an effective price of 55k. I believe that the price point will come down in the category in the coming years.”