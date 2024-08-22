From prescription audits to patient journeys: Insights transforming India's healthcare landscape

Amitabh Mishra shared insights from a Knowledge, Attitude, and Practice (KAP) study conducted by his team, which revealed that a significant proportion of consulting physicians (60%) did not perceive a connection between diabetes and age, while only 10% acknowledged the co-existence of the two conditions. As Mishra stated, "60% of consulting physicians thought there is no connection between diabetes and age, only 10% doctors acknowledge that there is a coexistence of diabetes and age, and 30% of doctors were not sure if there is a link or not a link." This eye-opening finding led to the development of a targeted campaign that aimed to bridge this gap in disease awareness and management.