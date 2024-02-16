From Skies to Screens, 'Yodha' movie poster launched mid-air at 13,000 ft in Dubai

Karan Johar, producer of the film, shared the skydiving video on Instagram with the caption, "Airdropping the adrenaline-fueled ride onto your screens like never before! Gear up, #Yodhateaser out on Feb 19." In the video, a team is seen going for skydiving in Dubai to unveil the film's poster. The team jumps off a flight with the poster and tricolour smoke.