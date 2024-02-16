From Skies to Screens, 'Yodha' movie poster launched mid-air at 13,000 ft in Dubai

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
'Yodha' film starring Sidharth Malhotra is set to release in theatres on March 15, 2024.
Yodha, an upcoming Hindi language action thriller film, has unveiled its teaser release date in an adventurous and innovative way. It has become the first-ever Hindi film to launch a poster at 13,000 feet in mid-air.
Karan Johar, producer of the film, shared the skydiving video on Instagram with the caption, "Airdropping the adrenaline-fueled ride onto your screens like never before! Gear up, #Yodhateaser out on Feb 19." In the video, a team is seen going for skydiving in Dubai to unveil the film's poster. The team jumps off a flight with the poster and tricolour smoke.
The teaser for the film will be released on February 19, 2024. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, Yodha is scheduled for theatrical release on March 15, 2024. The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.
Movie makers are introducing out-of-box ideas to unveil teasers and promotions, moving away from the conventional CGI ads that have become increasingly prevalent. Recently, a 10 feet rotating 3D jet plane with engine thrust and smoke effects was installed at Mahim Causeway Garden, Mumbai to promote Fighter movie starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.
In January 2024, Prime Video built anticipation around the trailer of Indian Police Force series, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty, by installing 18 feet larger than life Amazon delivery boxes across famous locations in India like Delhi’s Select City walk and INA Dilli Haat, Lucknow’s Lulu Mall and Mumbai's Juhu beach, amongst others.