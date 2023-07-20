Garage Group expands its offerings in e-content creation services

Garage Group has set up a separate wing to create dynamic e-content that is accessible, interactive, and highly effective for its clients across various industries.
Garage Group, a full-service digital creative agency, has recently established the e-learning content wing aimed at producing cutting-edge e-content for various universities and government initiatives.
This new vertical focuses on developing content that enables its clients to build a portfolio of interactive, effective, and remarkably impactful content in different formats compatible with the world's best learning management systems. With their expertise and commitment to innovation, Garage Group's new wing is poised to deliver exceptional e-content for e-learning experiences that drive business growth as well as establish them as pioneers in the field.
The newly established vertical is designed to cater to the growing demand for dynamic digital content across various industries. By leveraging the latest technologies and industry best practices, Garage Group aims to empower its clients with a portfolio of e-content in a variety of formats ranging from immersive videos, multimedia presentations to interactive e-learning modules and engaging webinars. Garage Group's e-content services will enable businesses to captivate their target audience and deliver a truly immersive digital experience.
Garage Group's team of skilled professionals brings a wealth of expertise and creativity to the table, ensuring that every e-content project is executed with the utmost understanding of the project. From conceptualization to execution, Garage Group's collaborative approach ensures that clients' unique brand identity and messaging are seamlessly integrated into the content, resulting in a cohesive and impactful digital experience.
With the proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and other digital devices, it is crucial for various educational institutes to ensure that their content is optimized for different screen sizes and resolutions. Garage Group's expertise in responsive design and mobile optimization ensures that the e-content seamlessly adapts to different devices, providing a consistent and engaging experience for users, regardless of their preferred platform.
"We are thrilled to be taking on this new challenge," said Saurabh Gupta, founder and managing director – Garage Group. “Cultivating a strong digital presence is no longer a choice, but a necessity for companies. By entering in the e-content space, we aim to create a new set of clients in a completely new domain and help them embrace the future of digital media, unlocking the limitless possibilities to redefine the way business ideologies. Establishing this new vertical is a testament of our team's expertise in developing high-quality e-content that aligns with modern organizational needs.”
Garage Group's commitment to delivering high-quality educational resources has quickly established them as a trusted partner in the industry. Recently, Garage has partnered with ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) to develop e-content properties for their undergraduate and postgraduate courses. This project will not only give an edge to ICAR among its peers but also help students and faculty to deliver anytime education, which is very essential post-Covid era.