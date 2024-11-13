Gen Alpha's digital video viewing time rose 60% in two years: Kantar

Kantar has launched the 2024 edition of its Kidscan India Report, providing insights into the behaviour and preferences of Gen Alpha. The report highlights a significant rise in Gen Alpha's engagement with digital media post-pandemic. It also emphasises their influence over food, entertainment, and family purchasing decisions, spanning categories such as IT products, durable goods, and FMCG.
The report is based on data from nearly 2,500 children aged 5-14 years, as well as parents from NCCS A, B, and C households across 14 Indian cities. It focuses on children's interactions with brands, particularly in food, beverages, technology, and media, with special attention to television and digital platforms. The report also explores the psychographics of Gen Alpha, including the factors shaping their preferences, ambitions, and lifestyle choices.
Puneet Avasthi, director, specialist businesses, insights, South Asia, Kantar, said about the report: “Gen Alpha is reshaping the family dynamic in ways we haven’t seen before. Their influence is far-reaching, from tech and entertainment choices to key household purchases. The 2024 Kidscan Report captures these shifts, providing brands with invaluable insights into the preferences and digital behaviours of this new generation. For brands, understanding Gen Alpha is not just an opportunity but an imperative to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving landscape”
Key highlights of the report:
-
Gen Alpha kids today enjoy enormous freedom and discretion in their career choices - 55% of parents are allowing full discretion to their kids over their career choices.
-
Children are wielding growing influence over family purchase decisions across various product categories- 1.46X increase in incidence of parents taking into consideration their kid’s choice or opinion when purchasing a Smart TV as compared to 2022.
-
Gen Alpha is increasingly gravitating towards digital media, with online video consumption sharply rising - Kids now spend 60% more time watching online videos than they did in 2022.
-
Gen Alpha is increasingly driven to a more digital recreational experience. 69% of kids find video games more enjoyable than outdoor play.
-
Gen Alpha kids increasingly value close, friendly bonds with their parents over traditional peer relationships - 57% more kids now choose to confide their secrets in their mothers over friends