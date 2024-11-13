Gen Alpha's digital video viewing time rose 60% in two years: Kantar

Kantar has launched the 2024 edition of its Kidscan India Report, providing insights into the behaviour and preferences of Gen Alpha. The report highlights a significant rise in Gen Alpha's engagement with digital media post-pandemic. It also emphasises their influence over food, entertainment, and family purchasing decisions, spanning categories such as IT products, durable goods, and FMCG.

Advertisment

The report is based on data from nearly 2,500 children aged 5-14 years, as well as parents from NCCS A, B, and C households across 14 Indian cities. It focuses on children's interactions with brands, particularly in food, beverages, technology, and media, with special attention to television and digital platforms. The report also explores the psychographics of Gen Alpha, including the factors shaping their preferences, ambitions, and lifestyle choices.

Puneet Avasthi, director, specialist businesses, insights, South Asia, Kantar, said about the report: “Gen Alpha is reshaping the family dynamic in ways we haven’t seen before. Their influence is far-reaching, from tech and entertainment choices to key household purchases. The 2024 Kidscan Report captures these shifts, providing brands with invaluable insights into the preferences and digital behaviours of this new generation. For brands, understanding Gen Alpha is not just an opportunity but an imperative to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving landscape”

Key highlights of the report: