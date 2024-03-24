Gujarat Titans secures 30 partnerships ahead of IPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The franchise has retained 17 partners from the previous season and added 13 new partners.
Gujarat Titans, unveiled its extended line-up of partnerships for the upcoming Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.
while an additional 13 partners have signed up for the upcoming season.
Under a multi-year agreement, Dream11 spearheads as the principal partner. Meanwhile, BKT Tires and Capri Global retain their roles as associate partners. Additionally, notable associate partners such as Jio, Astral, and Simpolo Ceramics, secure their positions on the jersey's shoulders.
As part of this year's collaborations, ACKO continues its support for Gujarat Titans, with its logo prominently displayed on the team's headgear alongside Equitas. Furthermore, Lubi Pumps joins forces with solar panel manufacturer Rayzon Solar, gracing the trousers of the Gujarat Titans kit.
Alongside returning official partners like boAt, Bisleri, Havmor, Croma and HCG, Gujarat Titans has introduced five new official partners into its ranks. These include Viacom18, Advance Decorative Laminates, Axabull, Hurricane, and Big Ant Studios.
Moreover, Gujarat Titans expands its merchandise partnerships, now boasting a total of eight merchandise partners. In addition to the existing partners such as FanCode, eXM Global, and Cybeart, the team announced collaborations with Chupps, Sanspariels Greenlands, Elemnt, NewEra, and Valiente.
Radio Mirchi and Fever have entered into partnerships as the radio partners.
Arvinder Singh, COO- Gujarat Titans, said, "We are immensely grateful for the continued support from our existing partners and warmly welcome our new collaborators as we embark on the IPL 2024 season. Together, we are poised to elevate the fan experience and achieve new heights of success on and off the field. The enthusiasm and dedication of our partners fuel our determination to deliver nothing short of excellence, making this an exciting chapter in Gujarat Titans' journey."