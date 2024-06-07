Haier India partners with Star Sports HD as the broadcast sponsor for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Commenting on the exciting collaboration, NS Satish, president, Haier Appliances India, said, "Cricket is not just a sport; it’s an emotion deeply embedded in the hearts of every Indian. At Haier India, we are thrilled to announce our association as the ‘Broadcast Sponsor’ for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Star Sports HD. Taking our sport-o-tainment strategy to new heights, we aim to build strong connections with cricket enthusiasts and millions of consumers worldwide. We view the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as an unparalleled opportunity to engage meaningfully with audiences. As one of the biggest sporting events globally, it offers a platform to solidify our position as a challenger brand that pioneers innovative initiatives."