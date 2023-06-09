Herbalife extends support to the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 in Berlin

Ajay Khanna, senior vice-president, and managing director, Herbalife, expressed his enthusiasm for attending the send-off ceremony, saying, "We are honoured to be a part of this momentous occasion and to support the incredible athletes and coaches representing Special Olympics Bharat. Herbalife believes in the power of sports to uplift and empower individuals, and we are dedicated to promoting inclusive initiatives that foster a sense of belonging and personal growth. The partnership truly reflects our passion for the sporting community in India and beyond. We are committed to supporting these inspiring athletes with the right nutrition and encouraging them to achieve their full potential, especially when representing our country at the World Summer Games."