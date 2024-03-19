Hero FinCorp partners with Delhi Capitals, igniting a new era of cricket excellence

Speaking on the occasion, Parth Jindal, chairman & co-owner, Delhi Capitals, said, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Hero FinCorp as our principal partners for a multi-year association. Delhi Capitals has always strived for excellence both on and off the field, and we believe that this collaboration with Hero FinCorp further strengthens our commitment to delivering top-notch experiences for our fans and stakeholders. Together, we aim to embark on an exciting journey that will not only elevate the stature of our franchise but also create lasting memories for cricket enthusiasts worldwide."