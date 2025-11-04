How Kerala Tourism is wooing holidaymakers with new experiential offerings

Kerala Tourism has unveiled a range of experiential products aimed at both domestic and international travellers as the festive and winter holiday seasons approach. Showcased as part of its ‘Network Kerala’ B2B Tourism Meet held at the Crowne Plaza, Okhla, last week, the new offerings are designed to provide visitors with an engaging and quality experience while showcasing the state’s distinctive charm, cultural depth and famed hospitality.

The initiative forms part of a wider marketing strategy that seeks to reposition Kerala as a year-round experiential destination. Moving beyond scenic imagery, the state is now promoting travel that emphasises connection with people, places and local traditions.

“Our government has recently allocated 20 per cent more budget to tourism,” says S. Sreekumar, tourist information officer, Kerala Tourism.

“A major portion of that goes into marketing and promotional activities across India and abroad. Marketing is very important because most people come to Kerala not just for the scenery but for the experience.”

In 2025, Kerala is the ninth most-visited Indian state based on aggregated yearly tourist arrivals, which combines both domestic and international visitors.

Kerala had around 21.87 million domestic tourist arrivals and continues to attract a notable number of foreign tourists, with nearly 738,374 foreign tourist visits recorded in 2024—up 13.76% from the previous year.

Marketing for experience and emotion

The department’s recent campaign highlights Kerala as a 365-day destination, with a deliberate focus on attracting urban families seeking wholesome and restorative getaways.

“Kerala offers everything: Ayurveda, houseboats, beaches, forests, flora and fauna,” Sreekumar says. “Families can experience all of this together, and that is what makes Kerala special.”

To reach a wider domestic audience, Kerala Tourism has also expanded its communication in Hindi across digital platforms. “Our tourism websites are now available in Hindi. This helps us attract travellers from the northern parts of India, which is a growing market for us,” he adds.

Kerala’s global image benefits from strong digital promotion; its state tourism website was recognised as the most visited tourism portal among Indian states in 2024-25.

New products and expanding segments

Among the new experiential offerings are wellness retreats, plantation visits, heritage walks, countryside stays, adventure activities and Ayurveda-based packages. Kerala has also rolled out heli-tourism and is strengthening its Responsible Tourism Mission, which integrates local communities into tourism experiences.

“We are promoting responsible tourism, wellness tourism and Ayurveda centres,” Sreekumar says. “These are very favourable for visitors from northern India and neighbouring countries.”

The state is simultaneously building visibility in the destination wedding and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) segments. The Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society, in collaboration with the government, hosted a Wedding and MICE Conclave in Kochi earlier this year, attracting international planners and showcasing the state’s capacity for high-value experiential tourism.

“Our season starts in November and runs through January. That’s the peak time for travellers to visit,” Sreekumar says. “Before the start of the season, we promote our tourism strategies through campaigns like this. It helps us reach visitors when they are planning their holidays.”

Sustainability and future outlook

Kerala’s tourism infrastructure is also being upgraded with an emphasis on sustainability and aesthetics. Public and hospitality spaces are being reimagined to align with eco-friendly design principles, reinforcing Kerala’s image as a responsible and refined destination.

With tourist arrivals already surpassing pre-pandemic levels, officials are optimistic that the new experiential and seasonal marketing efforts will further boost footfall. As Sreekumar puts it, “Kerala is a scenic country, but more than that, it is an experiential country. Visitors come here to enjoy, to feel, and to connect. That is the message we want to share with the world.”