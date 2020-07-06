How will the ban on Chinese apps hurt Xiaomi, India’s No. 1 smartphone brand?

Amar Wadhwa, founder and executive director, CrystalEyes (a marketing consultancy), says that the replacement cycle in the mobile phone category is among the fastest, and there are multiple potential buyers within a household. “There is a very big role for community engagement from the perspective of lifetime value maximisation of the consumer. Creating stickiness for up-selling, cross-selling and for turning the consumer into an evangelist for the brand is a very potent marketing strategy here. Most mobile phone brands haven't done as much as they should have on this front,” he adds.